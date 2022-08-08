Author event and free children’s books

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Please join the Springfield Town Library on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. for an author visit with storytelling at The Commons Park on Summer Hill in Springfield.

Author Marv Klassen-Landis, master storyteller, will read and share stories. Each child will have an opportunity to choose new books to add to their home library courtesy of The Children’s Literacy Foundation. This program is open to youth of all ages and their caregivers. For more information or if you have questions, please call the library at 802-885-3108. Thanks to the Children’s Literacy Foundation for this great opportunity.