Author David Rosenfelt comes to Cavendish Library

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library in partnership with the Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society and The Book Nook is delighted to present a visit with author David Rosenfelt on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Cavendish Library.

Rosenfelt is the Edgar-nominated and Shamus Award-winning author of more than 20 Andy Carpenter novels, including “One Dog Night,” “Collared,” and “Deck the Hounds;” its spinoff series, The K-Team; the Doug Brock thriller series, which starts with “Fade to Black;” and stand-alone thrillers including “Heart of a Killer” and “On Borrowed Time.”

A self- described “Dog Lunatic,” David and his wife Debbie have rescued hundreds of dogs and generally have between 15 and 25 dogs living with them at any given time.

He is one of the top circulating authors at the Cavendish Library. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Lucy MacKenzie Humane Society.

The Book Nook will be pre-selling copies of his books, and two featured titles, “Animal Instinct” and “Dog Eat Dog,” will be on sale during the event.

Please contact Kata at 802-226-7503 for more information.