Author Betsy Small at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Betsy Small, author of “Before Before: A Story of Discovery and Loss in Sierra Leone” will be reading from and signing copies of her book on May 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. The inspiration for this book came from her experiences in Sierra Leone, first as a Peace Corps worker there from 1984-1987, and then again when she returned decades later with her daughter. The University of Michigan Press has selected it as one of their 10 featured books for 2025.

For more than three decades, she has worked with divided communities in the U.S. and abroad, including Sierra Leone. This country is often sensationalized as a place of extreme violence and suffering – of blood diamonds, child soldiers, war amputations, and ebola, and now the highly addictive drug kush. “Before Before” captures daily life in a different country. Living in Tokpombu, a remote community of 40 rice-farming families, the author faced struggles that changed her forever, and witnessed the growing tensions in this rainforest village.

Small holds master’s degrees in cross-cultural counseling psychology and special education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and North Carolina Central University. Throughout her career, she has been an educator and counselor for families and youth in a wide range of settings. She has served as executive director of War Child USA, and more recently, collaborated with teams of peace-builders in Israel, Palestine, Cyprus, and Northern Ireland. She also is the executive director of Creating Friendship for Peace. Learn more at her website, www.betsysmall.com.