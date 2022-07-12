Aumand wedding announcement

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A few weeks ago Claire Beers and Sophie Aumand proudly proclaimed the marriage of Diane Louise Beers to Ernest “Smokey” Aumand. The romantic and musical event took place on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. The very entertaining and fun filled ceremony was held at Living Hope Fellowship, Assembly of God Church, Bellows Falls, Vt. Pastor Matthew Farkas ministered the event.

Following up with a beautiful reception at the North Walpole School Gymnasium, where the couple both attended in their earlier years and Smokey had a crush on Diane. The newly weds, Mr. and Mrs. Smokey Aumand, are honeymooning in New Hampshire, Lake George, N.Y., Boston, Maine, and will be taking a Ocean Cruise.