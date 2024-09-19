ATG diesel technicians earn Daimler Professional Certification

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Diesel technicians from Advantage Truck Group (ATG), including Adrian Emrick and Ryan Labbe, who work at the company’s Westminster location, recently earned the Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) Professional certification for Freightliner and Western Star vehicles.

The technicians earned the DTNA Professional certification by completing a series of web-based training modules and in-depth, instructor-led classes covering the various systems on a truck, including electronics, suspension, axles, brakes, clutches, electrical, and HVAC.

“Achieving this certification is an important milestone that distinguishes a technician’s expertise, and ensures a high level of service for our customers,” said ATG training director and certified dealer-trainer Rob Lynds, whose classes at the ATG training center in Shrewsbury often include technicians from other dealer companies.

Lynds, along with ATG network trainer Matthew McCuin, leads training for ATG technicians throughout the company’s locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont.