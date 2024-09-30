“Ask SOM: A Community Conversation” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is excited to host our next community event, “Ask Springfield on the Move” on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., for an engaging discussion about the future of our downtown area. We are pleased to welcome Jessica Martin, executive director of Springfield on the Move (SOM).

SOM is a nonprofit that partners with business, citizens, property owners, and the town government to make Springfield’s downtown an attractive, desirable, and economically sustainable destination for residents and visitors. SOM’s key partners include the Town of Springfield, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Regional Development Corporation, and residents who want to help revitalize Springfield’s downtown and the surrounding areas.

Jessica Martin will share insights into the organization’s ongoing efforts to revitalize historic Springfield’s designated downtown area. This is a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions, express opinions, and engage in meaningful dialogue about how we can work together to enhance our town.

“This conversation is key to understanding what SOM is doing to shape Springfield’s future,” says Sue Dowdell, library director at the Springfield Town Library. “We encourage everyone to come, share their ideas, and be part of this collaborative effort.”

Community conversations are a series of events designed to keep our residents engaged. They offer an in-person opportunity to get answers to their questions in an informal setting.