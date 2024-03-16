Artists Town Meeting to be held at MSA

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The next Artists Town Meeting will be held on Sunday, March 24, from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River. Artists, artisans, local food growers, and the general public are encouraged to participate.

The focus of these meetings is to bring creatives together in order to share ideas, challenges, and opportunities.

“The more we know each other and can identify ourselves as a constituency, the more strength and credibility we gain,” Robert McBride, director of Rockingham Arts and Museum Project (RAMP), explains. “There is an ever-growing community of working artists and local growers in our midst, all of whom are contributing to the cultural and economic vitality of our communities. One of RAMP’s many roles is to be an advocate for these artists. In order to be effective in that role, RAMP creates and participates in opportunities to hear from local artists, and assist them in making community connections that benefit us all.”

This is the first time the Artists Town Meeting will be held at MSA.

“We are delighted to be hosting the meeting. This gathering aligns with our new mission statement to strengthen personal and community wellbeing through diverse arts experiences and social connection,” said Ashley Storrow, director of programs at MSA.

For accessibility questions, please call Main Street Arts in advance at 802-869-2960.

RAMP and MSA thank The Vermont Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts for helping to make these meetings possible.

Interested participants are asked to RSVP by emailing ramp@sover.net with “Artists Town Meeting RSVP” in the subject line.