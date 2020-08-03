Artful Correspondence workshop with Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Email, text, and phone calls are so quick and convenient, but isn’t it a lovely surprise getting a letter or card in the mail? In these times of distancing, take written correspondence to the next level by making some beautiful paste papers to use with other collage materials to make your very own batch of unique cards and stationary. You are welcome to bring your own materials too.

Join us Friday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse on 21 Fairground Rd. in Springfield where we can be safely distanced outdoors and indoors as we create together. Masks are required.

This workshop is led by Diane Kemble and Kailey Rinder who have kept up an artful correspondence for many years. This would be a fun workshop for older kids and adults to enjoy together.

Space is limited to 10 participants so please contact Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111 or galleryvault@vermontel.net to sign up. Visit VAULT on 68 Main Street, open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Workshop is free, and donations are appreciated. For further information, contact dkemble@vermontel.net or 802-324-9465.