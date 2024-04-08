Art Adventures Summer Camp at Fletcher Farm

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts is thrilled to offer two one-week-long “Art Adventures” summer day camps for young artists ages 7-12 this July. The affordable camps are made possible through generous community support.

Local art teachers have volunteered their time to instruct the five-day workshops, running July 15-19 and July 22-26, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily. An extended day option until 5 p.m. is also available. All art supplies are provided at no cost to students.

Full-time residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, and Proctorsville receive a tuition discount, thanks to a partnership with the Fletcher Farm Foundation. Other students may apply for Young Artist Scholarships covering half the tuition cost.

Funding for scholarships is contributed by the Young Artist Scholarship Fund and the Ballard-Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow. This allows a session to be discounted for many need-based students. “We’re so grateful to the art instructors donating their expertise, and the American Legion’s financial support,” said interim executive director Susan Damone Balch. “Their generosity ensures this enriching experience is accessible to all young artists in our community.”

Registration is first-come, first-served until all spots are filled. Parents can download an application online at www.fletcherfarm.org/art-adventures-2024. We would like to give thanks to our community sponsorships, as without them, the low tuition cost would not be possible.

“Art education sparks creativity, confidence, and skills that serve kids for life,” said Balch. “We’re delighted to make this opportunity accessible to as many local children as possible.”