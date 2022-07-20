Arlene Lavallee, 1930-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – Arlene (Leenie) Ethel Fielder Lavallee passed away on July 6, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt.

Arlene was born March 5, 1930, the seventh child of Robert Field and Ruby Russet. She grew up in many towns around the Huntington area.

Arlene worked at the National Survey in Chester, where she met and married Joseph Lavallee, a cook at CAES, the Kitchen Shop in Chester, and was a volunteer at CAFC. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 59 years, and a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Chester, Vt.

Arlene loved to dance, read, play bingo and cards, travel, and she loved spending time with her large family. She was a great cook, even though she never ate fruits or vegetables. Arlene always saw the good in everyone and everyone loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Isabelle McCauley of Chester, her children Donna of Springfield and Andrew (Judy) of Chester, her grandchildren Chris Chico of Dorset, Vt., Liz Smith of Sarasota, Fla., and great-grandchildren Landon Lavallee, Adie and Oakley Smith, and more than 150 nieces, nephews, and greats. She will be missed dearly by all.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her grandson Andrew L. Lavallee, her brothers Gerald, Francis, Herald, and Milford, and her sisters Leola Russell, Joyce Charles, Roberta Stoddard, and Dorothy Lauren.

A special thank you to Aggie Sheldon and all the staff at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. We are forever grateful for the loving care she received.

The burial and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Details to follow.