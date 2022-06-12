Ariana Wunderle named Elks student of the month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Ariana Wunderle has been named the May Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Ariana, a senior, is the daughter of Troy and Sara Wunderle of Rockingham.

Ariana always puts 110% of herself into everything she does. Her willingness to work hard is evident in her class standing. She challenges herself with difficult classes, is a strong critical thinker and adds a great deal to class discussions. An all around dedicated student, she is a pleasure to work with, and a good role model who works hard to involve others in class activities.

Ariana has a wonderful attitude. She is extremely upbeat, determined, and always willing to offer a bright smile to everyone she comes into contact with. When faced with a challenge, she is open to working hard to overcome obstacles and thinking outside the box. A dedicated student, she comes to school every day eager to learn. Not only is she in attendance, but she is an active learner and active listener who participates in class with an open mind, is inclusive of others, and leads by example.

Clearly deserving of recognition, Ariana has participated as a leader on the BFUHS Student Council, tennis and field hockey teams, and as an avid supporter of the theater and music programs. She is also a member of the Jesse A. Judd Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the BFUHS National Honor Society. She has been an active member of Circus Smirkus, and recently proved her unwavering commitment and determination by breaking the Guinness Book of World Records record for high wire walking. She walked for 55 minutes, 52 passes for 639’ 8.5” on a 6’ 8.75” high wire wearing a 4-inch high heel shoe in front of the BFUHS staff, student body, and some community members.

Amazing job Ariana. BFUHS and the Elks are proud to recognize you as our May Student of the Month.