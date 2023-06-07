Antique tractors at the Best of Summer Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is adding a new feature to the 3rd Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival this year, which celebrates everything about summer in Vermont. Dan Moore of Barker Farm will now be showcasing his antique tractors and vintage machines. Barker Farm is known for hosting their annual Autumn Roundup show in Ludlow in September. This is a showcase of Vermont-made engines and machinery, including working exhibits from the 1900s. Dan will be bringing some of his antique tractors and equipment to the Best of Vermont Summer Festival for the first time this year.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 12-7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow. Use of the field was generously donated again by lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts. This festival invites locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods, wine, spirits, and brew tastings, artisan products, fine art, live music, agricultural demos, children’s activities, and more. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival is also promoted throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England, and the northeast.

William Raveis Vermont Properties of Ludlow is the festival presenting sponsor again this year. Other sponsors are in process, and will continue to be listed on the chamber’s special festival website, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival. The chamber’s festival committee is still seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. Sponsor and vendor forms are available on the festival website page. To learn more about how to become a sponsor, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/sponsorships. If you would like to learn how to become a vendor, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/vendors.

Discounts will be given to participating Okemo Valley Chamber members, and returning vendors will also be given preferential locations. Sponsors or vendors who are not yet members of the Okemo Valley Chamber who are interested may join online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application. Volunteers are needed for the festival committee, as well as for festival set up, breakdown, and during the event.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-driven association, and the voice of more than 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south central Vermont along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic Mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy.