Anthony Marro Trust seeks funding applications

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)3 entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. The application process deadline is Nov. 16. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with their funding decision.

To request an application, or if you have any questions, please contact Kimberly Lampert, trustee, on weekdays at 802-228-4000. Disbursement of funds will be processed in December 2023.