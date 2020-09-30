Anthony Marro Trust distributing funds in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Anthony Marro Memorial Trust Fund is seeking 501(c)(3) entities within the town of Ludlow area for funds distribution. The Trustees will be requesting applications for funding consideration. Application process deadline is Oct. 15, 2020. Recipients must meet trust fund requirements. All awarded recipients will be notified via mail with funding decision.

To request an application, or for any questions, please contact Trustee Kimberly Lampert weekdays at 802-228-4000. Disbursement of funds will be processed November 2020.