Another Springfield Duck Run success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) held its annual Fit n’ Fun Duck Run on Saturday, July 6, from 4-7 p.m. The event was a great success, raising over $4,000 in net profit for the organization, and bringing together nearly 300 children and caregivers to have fun and build awareness around SAPCC’s services.

This year, 719 rubber ducks raced down the Black River, and the three fastest ducks won our top cash prizes. As always, the slowest duck won free swimming lessons, thanks to the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center.

This event could not have happened without our major sponsor McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Springfield.

SAPCC welcomed back Granite State Foam Frenzy & Bounce House, who brought their foam cannon, giant inflatable water slide, and bounce castle. Fork in the Road Food Truck provided food, JC’s Market provided ice cream, and SAPCC’s Playworks program provided free smoothies thanks to fruit and yogurt donated by Black River Produce. Other booths included an SAPCC bake sale, basket raffle, SAPCC program information booth, Duck Run gift shop, a visit from Roxy the pup and her humans from the Springfield Humane Society, and water play activities from Edgar May. Many thanks to over a dozen local businesses who donated items for our basket raffle, and to the SAPCC board members who organized the raffle baskets.

Most importantly, SAPCC is incredibly grateful to all the community members who participated through attending or sponsoring ducks to race. The annual Duck Run raises crucial funds for the Springfield Area Parent Child Center, which provides wrap-around services for children and caregivers in southern Windsor and northern Windham Counties. For more information about our services, visit our website at www.sapcc-vt.org.