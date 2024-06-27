Annual Springfield Duck Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) presents its annual Fit ‘N Fun Duck Run on Saturday, July 6, at 80 Jack and Jill Lane, North Springfield, Vt. This is a free, family-style block party and fundraiser that will be held outdoors, from 4-7 p.m., to benefit the life-changing programming that SAPCC provides to nearly 12,000 individuals – children, families, and caregivers – in the greater Springfield, Vt., region each year.

Come have fun and enjoy the water slide, bounce house, foam cannon, food vendors, auction, raffles, resources, and more. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Thanks to McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Springfield for once again being our largest sponsor of this community event.

Tickets are on sale now for those who would like to sponsor rubber ducks to race down the Black River in the famous Duck Run starting at 6 p.m. The small cost per duck gets you a chance at big cash prizes up to $200. Winners for first, second, third, and last place will also receive some great prizes. You do not have to be present to win, so sponsoring ducks is open to everyone near and far. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org for more information and to sponsor ducks through July 4. Any remaining ducks will be for sale at the welcome booth at the event, from 4-5 p.m.

For more information, contact SAPCC by calling 802-886-5242, or send an email to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.