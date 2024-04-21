Annual Ludlow Rotary Penny Sale

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club’s (LRC) 66th annual Penny Sale returns on Saturday, April 27, in the Ludlow Elementary School’s gymnasium, at 6 p.m.

This will be the 66th edition of this traditional event, which features hundreds of prizes donated by area businesses and individuals, plus a raffle. The Penny Sale is free and open to everyone. In addition to the prizes and raffle, refreshments will be available.

The raffle, normally conducted at the close of the Penny Sale, will offer the following prizes: First Prize is $500, Second Prize is $250, Third Prize is $150, Fourth Prize is $100, and Fifth Prize is $50. You do not have to be there to win one of these raffle prizes but, if you are in attendance, your award is increased by $25.

Raffle tickets may be purchased from LRC members, by accessing the LRC’s website at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/2939, or by sending a check to LARCF, P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Each round of the Penny Sale will include a hundred various prizes and awards from area businesses and individuals. Prior to the start of each round, Rotarians will sell special tickets. These tickets are then deposited in a rotating drum, where a ticket will be randomly selected for the winner of the announced prize or award.

The proceeds from the Penny Sale help LRC underwrite its annual scholarship program for area graduating high school seniors planning advanced educational programs, and fund donations to Ludlow area charitable organizations. Through this program, LRC has awarded over $165,000 in scholarship awards during the past 22 years. The annual scholarship awards last year totaled $9,000.