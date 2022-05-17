Andrew L. Lavallee, 1987-2022

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Andrew L. Lavallee passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at his home in Londonderry, Vt. Andy was born in Springfield, Vt. on Sept. 1, 1987 to Deborah L. Carleton (Mathews) and Andrew P. Lavallee.

Andy graduated from Green Mountain Union High School in Chester, Vt. in 2006. He attended SUNY/Cobleskill in Cobleskill, N.Y. for Landscape Construction Management. Andy worked as an excavator operator in the construction field for Waters Excavation, and most recently for Hunter Excavating.

Andy’s son Landon was his pride and joy; he loved watching his basketball and football games and coaching him from the sidelines. He and his son shared a strong passion for New England sports. Watching the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots kept them both entertained, and the team statistics always made for great conversation.

Andy also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and landscaping. He was a kind soul with a heart full of love for his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Deborah and Michael Carleton of Londonderry, Vt., his son, Landon J. Lavallee of Whately, Mass., half-brother, Tanner Carleton of Raleigh, N.C., and grandmother, Brenda J. Mathews of Westminster, Vt., and was predeceased by his grandfather, Lawrence A. Mathews, in 2012.

He is also survived by his father and stepmother, Andrew and Judith Lavallee of Chester, Vt., grandmother, Arlene Lavallee of Ludlow, Vt., stepbrother, Christopher Chico of Arlington, Vt., step-sister, Elizabeth Smith of Sarasota, Fla., along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Second Congregational Church, 2051 North Main St., Londonderry, VT 05148 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Andy’s memory to his son Landon’s college fund. Please send to Debbie Carleton, 6694 VT Route 11, Londonderry, VT 05148.