Andover Scholarship selects recipients

ANDOVER, Vt. – The Andover Scholarship Committee raises money for scholarships to support high school graduates in their community. The committee would like to congratulate this year’s Andover Scholarship recipients, Rex Hill and Jed Lober.

Rex is the son of Jason and Shayne Hill. He is graduating from Vermont Academy. He will be attending Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. and majoring in exercise science.

Jed is the son of Laura Kalinen. He is graduating from Bellows Falls Union High School. He will be attending Husson University in Bangor, Maine and majoring in business management.

The committee would like to remark what a pleasure it was to meet and to interview these talented young men. We wish them great success.