Andover Green Up Day

ANDOVER, Vt. – The snow is finally melting from the roadsides, revealing a lot of litter. As in the past, Andover volunteers are encouraged to rid the roadsides of trash, and also to give our cemeteries and town grounds a spring clean up.

Join us to make our neighborhood shine. It takes all of us lending a hand to keep our community healthy and clean. Pick up trash bags on Green Up Day at the town hall, starting at 9 a.m., and grab a coffee or water. To get a head start, volunteers may obtain bags from the town office. Green Up trash can be placed in the dumpster in front of the town garage.

At noon, we will gather at the town hall to celebrate our hard work, and to enjoy a potluck picnic. Hotdogs and soft drinks will be provided. Volunteers are asked to bring a side dish, if possible.

Please let us know if you have a road you would like to reserve by contacting Deb Moser, Green Up coordinator, at dmoser6468@gmail.com.