An Opportunity to Learn from Community Members who are Homeless

Brattleboro, Vt. – The public is invited to attend a community conversation on Windham County homelessness on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m., at the Brooks Memorial Library. One part of the event will involve a life-size Candyland game, designed by A4U, for the audience to play and engage with, as a visualization of the obstacles they face as individuals without a permanent address and roof over their head.

A4U stands for “Advocation 4 the Unfortunate,” a name created by this Brattleboro homeless self-advocacy group, many of whom alternate between sleeping in campgrounds, hotel rooms, shelters, and the street. With barriers to full time employment they can’t afford housing.

The group has been employed by Youth Services’ workforce development arm twice a week since September to collect data, address homeless issues directly with local organizations, and increase dialogue and public awareness of homelessness. A4U members all share in common past participation in Youth Services’ successful low-barrier day labor pilot program, Work Today, which ended last year due to lack of funding.

According to the A4U organizers, their intention with their interactive and life-size Candyland game is to highlight the obstacles they face, and help the audience learn through play and connection. Ultimately, they hope to change the culture of homelessness in our communities.

Refreshments will be served. For more information, email info@youthservicesinc.org