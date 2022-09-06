Amy Martin, 1972-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, 2022, Amy B. Martin, 49, of Springfield, Vt., passed away at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 24, 1972 in Waterbury, Conn., the daughter of Edward and Carol (Mudrick) Reznik.

Amy graduated from Naugatuck High School in Connecticut in 1990. After graduating, she spent many years in full time volunteer ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. In 2002, she married her husband Joseph R. Martin of Springfield, Vt., where she lived for the remainder of her life. Amy and Joe welcomed their son Luke Joseph Martin in 2006.

Amy had great love for her family, excelled in making her home beautiful, and created a warm atmosphere where she loved to entertain her many close friends and family. She continued to spend as much time as possible teaching others about the Bible, while managing her husband’s plumbing business. She was deeply devoted to her son “Bunny.”

Amy was generous and selfless with her time and affections. She had many varied interests, including cultivating roses, spending time at the beach, arts and literature, traveling, interior design, riding her motorcycle, reading, crafting handmade cards, and entertaining. Her laugh was as large as her zest for life. Above all, Amy’s faith in Jehovah God was her main priority in life.

Amy is survived by her husband Joe, her son Luke, father Edward Reznik and his wife Roberta, her sister Natasha (Reznik) Doherty and husband Michael and their children Liam and Scarlett, her grandmother Pearl Reznik, and her uncle Russell Reznik and wife Gail.

Amy is predeceased by her mother Carol (Mudrick) Reznik, her aunt Cheryl Mudrick, her maternal grandparents Leonard and Sophie Mudrick, and her paternal grandfather Edward Reznik.

A memorial discourse will be held on Sept. 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Rockingham, Vt., followed by a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.