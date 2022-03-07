Amy Jo Paquette, 1973-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Amy Jo (Armstrong) Paquette of Walpole, N.H. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in Tampa, Fla., surrounded by her family. She was 48 years old.

Amy was born on July 8, 1973 in Bellows Falls, Vt. to Elizabeth A. (Lockerby) Armstrong and William M. Armstrong. She grew up as one of nine children in Cambridgeport, Vt., and played for many years on the family softball team, the Cambridgeport Marauders.

Amy graduated Bellows Falls Union High School in 1991. Shortly thereafter, Amy met her soulmate, Michael Paquette, and they moved to Walpole, N.H. The loving couple were wed in August 1994.

In 1999, Amy and Mike were blessed with their first child, their daughter Madison Marie Paquette. In 2002, they welcomed their son, Hunter William Paquette, and their family was complete. After Hunters birth they purchased a home and moved to North Walpole, N.H.

Michael, Madison, Hunter, and their home, became Amy’s life’s work and her greatest masterpiece. Described by many as Walpole’s Joanna Gaines, Amy loved to entertain and craft beautiful spaces in her home for her family and friends to enjoy. She had an eye for detail and infused everything she touched with thought and care. Amy loved working with children and dedicated many years working for various schools in the Walpole, and North Walpole, area. Amy enjoyed running, whether it be a half-marathon with her sister Sarah, 5Ks, or early morning runs with her good friend Nancy. She walked daily with her daughter around Walpole, admiring the gardens along the way and stopping at Burdick’s for an iced hot chocolate. She loved watching her son play ball, cheering him on proudly. Amy loved vacationing with her family and cherished their many summers spent on the Maine coast, and most recently, the Gulf Coast in the Tampa Bay area. Her sisters were her very best friends. Above all else, Amy loved God and her family. She had a smile that could light up the world and a light inside her that touched many people.

They say wherever you find God’s people, Heaven and Earth overlap. Heaven shown brightest wherever Amy was. As a life-long devout Christian, her love for her family was matched only by her love for the Lord and for her church.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Armstrong.

Amy was a kind, generous, and beautiful soul, and the weight of her loss is immeasurable. In addition to her devoted husband and children, Amy is survived by her sister Bette (Sissy) Morse and husband Ken of Westminster, Vt., brother Randy Armstrong and wife Kerri of Westmoreland, N.H., brother William (Ted) Armstrong and partner Joyce of Alstead, N.H., brother Jon Armstrong and wife Tammy of Rockingham, Vt., sister Shelby Barber and husband Albert of Bellows Falls, Vt., sister Jennifer Marquay of Walpole, N.H., sister Sarah Hayes and husband Ken of Bellows Falls, Vt., sister-in-law Tonya Armstrong of Sharon, Vt., brother-in-law Christopher Paquette and wife Stephanie of Tenn., many nieces, nephews, and her large extended family.

A memorial service will be hosted on Saturday, March 12th at 1 p.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Free Church, 49 Old Swanzey, Spofford, NH.