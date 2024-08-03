American Legion raises funds for Ludlow resident Howard Paul

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Friday, July 19, the American Legion Post 36 family hosted a fundraiser dinner for longtime resident and local businessman Howard Paul. This fundraiser, along with generous donations from the Ludlow community, was a huge success, raising over $12,000 to assist Howard with upcoming medical expenses and necessary home handicap renovations. Local Sons of the American Legion members John Taylor and Pete Pollender are seen presenting Howard with the proceeds. Howard is a former commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36, as well as a former commander for the Sons of the American Legion Detachment of Vermont. The Ludlow community along with Howard’s American Legion Family wish Howard all the best and a speedy recovery.