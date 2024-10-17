American Legion dinner to benefit family of Shawn Gilman

LUDLOW, Vt. – The American Legion Post 36 Family will be hosting a fundraiser dinner on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5:30-7 p.m., at American Legion Post 36, 133 Main Street in Ludlow.

The proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit the family of Shawn Gilman, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53.

The menu will be marinated steak tips,, loaded mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and dessert. Takeout will be available. Please call 802-228-9807 to make a reservation.

There will also be a 50-50 raffle, and donations will be collected. This dinner is open to the public, all are welcome to attend.