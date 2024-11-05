“Am I Too Old to Save the Planet?” book discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “Am I Too Old to Save the Planet? A Boomer’s Guide to Climate Change” by Lawrence MacDonald, and get ready to join in the conversation on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10:30 a.m., at the Rockingham Library. Long-time climate activists and Bellows Falls residents Laurel Green and Steve Crofter will facilitate this discussion.

The author offers strategies to fight climate change as individuals and, more importantly, as members of the growing global movement to save the planet. In the words of Third Act founder Bill McKibben, “This small book is a gem of great value: it will turn more of us older Americans from complainers and worriers into people who are fixing the problems that assail us. It makes a powerful case for generational action; if the kids can do it, so can we.”

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street.