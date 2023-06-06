Alyx Hilshey to open summer reading program at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library welcomes magician Alyx Hilshey on Saturday, June 24, at 1 p.m., as they kick off their 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now.”

In November 2021 Alyx was honored to be featured on the cover of Vanish International Magic Magazine with the feature article.

Alyx has performed at the Chicago Magic Lounge, headlined at Philadelphia’s Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater, and was the featured performer at The Boston Magic Lab twice. Alyx also performs a one-woman show, and lectures on magic philosophy at national magicians’ conventions.

The library is grateful for the support of the Vermont Department of Libraries in making this event possible. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the library at 802-885-3108.