Almost Canon’s Paranormal Spooktacular Story Night

JAMAICA, Vt. – Kick the spooky season off the right way this year with Almost Canon Podcast and our Paranormal Spooktacular Story Night at Jamaica State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28.

We’ll be taking the show out of the studio and into the wild, with the hopes of hearing your paranormal encounters inside one of Vermont’s very own haunted state parks. We’ll be spending the night around the campfire, hosting this special event for you, the public, to share your personal encounters with the unknown or paranormal, free of judgment.

So, if you’ve experienced the paranormal or unknown, and have a story you’d like to share, or a story you’ve wanted to share in the past but were convinced no one would believe you, then please, join us at Jamaica State Park on Sept. 28, for a no-judgment story night.

That’s right folks. If you’ve seen or encountered a bigfoot, dogman, ghost, lake monster, UFO/UAP, alien, or some sort of other unexplainable phenomenon not mentioned above, then come down to Jamaica State Park on Saturday, Sept. 28. Our night starts at 5 p.m.

We are unable to waive the park entrance fee. To help offset the park fee, Almost Canon will include a free Almost Canon sticker with the first 50 tickets, or until they run out.