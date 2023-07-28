All-ages programming at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two very special Vermont storytellers are coming to the Springfield Town Library in August.

Springfield Town Library welcomes John Steven Gurney, children’s book author and illustrator, on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 11 a.m.

John is the author and illustrator of the “Fuzzy Baseball” series of graphic novels, and the picture books “Dinosaur Train” and “The Bossy Pirate.” He has illustrated over 140 chapter books, including the “A to Z Mysteries,” the “Bailey School Kids,” and “The Calendar Mysteries” series. He has illustrated board games, advertisements, posters, puzzles, and even a shopping bag for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

There will be a book giveaway too. Each youth attending will be given the chance to choose two books to keep. Many thanks to the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) for providing Springfield with this opportunity. Whether you’re a fan of John Steven Gurney’s books, or want to learn more about his process, this event promises to be a treat for all ages. Get ready to be inspired and entertained.

Do you or your family like singing and stories? Master storyteller, singer, songwriter, and award-winning author Michael Caduto shares story, song, and dance from around the world, bringing adventure tales to life at the library on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

Michael will share traditional tales of friendship drawn from a rich and exciting diversity of people from many lands. We are all here together, and stories show what we can accomplish by cooperating and appreciating those around us. All ages are invited.