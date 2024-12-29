Alice M. Lindquist, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Alice Marie (Hazeltine) Lindquist, a “friend to everyone,” passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was 79.

Born in Springfield, Vt., to Clark and Elizabeth Hazeltine, she had one brother, Thomas W. Hazeltine, who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Albert Charles Lindquist, in 1966. After traveling with Al during his military service, they returned to Andover and built the cozy log cabin that she called home for the rest of her life, and where she and Al raised two sons Christopher Enoch and Eric Scott.

She was a lifelong member of the Andover Community Church, and expressed her love of God in her everyday actions, caring for others as a nurse and home health aide, shuttling neighbors to appointments, baking pies for fundraising events, and more.

She is survived by her husband, her sons, her nieces Tammie Hazeltine Holloway and Jeanette Hazeltine Haight, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, two grandnieces, and one grandnephew. Plans for a Celebration of Life in the spring will be announced at a later date.

The family would be grateful for donations in her name to Soaring Eagle Charity and Heritage Living Center at www.soaringeagle.org.