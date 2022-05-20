Alan Coburn, 1951-2022 🇺🇸

WINDHAM, Vt. – Alan “Butch” Coburn, 70, passed away May 16, 2022, at his home in Windham, Vt. He battled with lung cancer for several years, but even so, his death was sudden and unexpected. He was born Oct. 9, 1951, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vt. to Donald and Jean (Ingraham) Coburn.

Alan attended school at Leland and Grey Seminary. He entered the Navy in 1976, after which he owned and operated Coby’s Sales & Service for several years. He went on to work 39 years in the mining industry, which was his passion. After 17 years with the Mine Safety and Health Administration, Alan retired from his job as a Mine Inspection Supervisor with the Federal Government in 2018.

“Butch” enjoyed many years of riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In his later years, he found just as much joy driving Ford Mustangs. He was an avid NASCAR racing fan and loved cheering on the University of Alabama college football team.

In his retirement, Alan enjoyed his love for warm weather and spending time on the sandy beaches in Alabama and Florida. He later moved back to Vermont to spend more time with his children and grandchildren.

Alan is predeceased by his parents and two siblings. He is survived by his two children: Alison (Joseph) Barone of Valatie, N.Y. and Aaron Tate (Thayla) Coburn of Andover, Vt., as well as his beloved grandchildren: Marcus, Cobie, and Isabelle, two siblings, and many other beloved extended family members.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4 p.m. at the Windham Congregational Church.

Directly following the service, we will gather to share our favorite memories and stories – to laugh, to cry, and to remember a wonderful person who will be deeply missed.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.