Advantage Truck Group honors employee

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Advantage Truck Group (ATG) has named its 2023 Pete DePina Legacy Award winner for Vermont, recognizing ATG truck sales administrator Laurie Clough from its Westminster location for making an impact on her fellow employees, customers, and the company.

“Laurie embodies approachability, patience, and wisdom gained from years in truck sales,” ATG president and CEO Kevin Holmes said. “She genuinely cares for her colleagues’ wellbeing, and has a remarkable ability to maintain a positive outlook in every situation. Her dedication, resilience, and deep commitment to our collective success make her an invaluable member of our team.”

The highest recognition that an ATG team member can receive, this annual award was created as a memorial to ATG employee Napoleon “Pete” DePina, and honors an individual at each ATG dealer location in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, who most embodies the values and qualities DePina was known for, including integrity and a quiet leadership grounded in humility, generosity, and selfless service to others.

“Our ability to provide the best service experience for our customers reflects the dedication and contributions of our team members,” Holmes said. “This award helps us honor those who go beyond expectations, and whose efforts and attitude, like Pete’s, elevate the quality of service across our network and make a positive impact on the people around them.”

Employees were nominated by their peers for the award, and a winner was selected from each of ATG’s eight locations. Winners were presented with a monetary award that they will continue to receive as part of their profit-sharing bonus each year throughout their employment with the company.

The largest Daimler Truck North America dealer in New England, ATG offers employees performance pay programs and benefits starting day one, company training programs, and career development and advancement opportunities – all in a culture that is committed to giving back to its communities.