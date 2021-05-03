Advance Care Planning Volunteer 2021 Training

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Brattleboro Area Hospice is holding Advance Care Planning volunteer training on Zoom June 17,18, 21, and 22, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., each day. Taking Steps Brattleboro with Vermont Ethics Network will host a volunteer training to enable you to learn to help community members to complete an Advance Directive for healthcare. Participate in a very special Zoom learning experience taught by Cindy Bruzzese, executive director of VEN, to learn the basics of Advance Care Planning. Participation requires an application and interview with applications due by June 1, 2021.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning through the Taking Steps Brattleboro program. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge. BAH is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Visit www.brattleborohospice.org.

For more information and to request an application, please contact Don Freeman, TSB program coordinator, at 802-257-0775 ext. 101 or by email don.freeman@brattleborohospice.org.