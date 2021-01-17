Addressing the ash tree EAB crisis in southern Vermont

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., there will be a Zoom meeting about the pending ash tree crisis in southern Vermont, caused by the emerald ash borer.

“The EAB has infested many areas in Vermont and will soon strike southern Windsor County,” noted Ralph Pace, chairman of the Regional EAB Resource Committee.

Working with Hannah Dallas, Southern Windsor County Forester for the state, and a group of representatives from southern Windsor County and parts of Rutland County, the REREC has prepared documentation to assist both towns and private property owners in the area in preparing for the advent of the infestation and developing plans for addressing the problem.

Dallas indicated, “We tend to have a hard time comprehending the depth of the EAB problem since it has not yet been detected in this area. The EAB may actually be here now; we just haven’t detected it.” She added that the planning for EAB control and management has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

The meeting, hosted by Okemo Valley TV, will update the participants on the status of EAB in the state, detail how local governments may prepare for EAB, and explain some of the steps private property owners may take to deal with the problem.

In addition to the members of REREC, private property owners are invited to join the Jan. 25 meeting. Contact Ralph Pace at ralphcpace@gmail.com or 802-228-7239 to receive the access information to the Zoom meeting.