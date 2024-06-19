SOUTH ACWORTH, N.H. – Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, delicious food, and community spirit at the annual Acworth Village Store MusicFest and Barbecue on June 29, from 11 a.m. until dusk, at the Acworth Village Store, 1068 Route 123A in South Acworth, N.H.

This family-friendly event promises a delightful blend of entertainment, refreshments, and activities for all ages.

Enjoy performances from your favorite local musicians, including Dan and Faith, Blue Collar Band, Best Revenge and Friends, Pointless Culture, Carolyn Waters, Cosmic Triumph, Cameron Sutphin, Babaray, and Hypnic Jerks. With a lineup this talented, there’s something for every musical taste.

Savor mouth-watering grilled food, refreshing beverages, and delectable treats from our bake sale. Our food offerings are sure to satisfy every craving.

Explore a variety of handcrafted items from local artisans. Find unique gifts, home decor, jewelry, and more.

Participate in our 50-50 raffle for a chance to win some cash. All proceeds support the Acworth Village Store.

Admission to the event is free, and ample parking is available at no charge. Donations are gratefully accepted to support the Acworth Community Project.

This cherished event is organized by the New Hampshire nonprofit The Acworth Community Project. The goal is to raise funds to support the Acworth Village Store, a beloved community gathering place and historical treasure.

In the event of rain, the MusicFest will be rescheduled to July 13.

Bring your friends and family for a wonderful afternoon filled with music, food, and community fun. Join us in celebrating and supporting the Acworth Village Store and all it represents for our community.

For more information, please contact Mary Lord at 603-835-6547.

Come spend a music-filled day with us, and make memories that will last a lifetime.