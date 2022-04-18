Abby M Krim, 1961-2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Jan. 14, 2022 the world lost one of its kindest to heart disease. Abby M Krim was born on April 10, 1961 in New Rochelle, N.Y. and had been living in Ludlow, Vt. for the past few years. She was the cherished daughter of Carol and the late Michael Krim, of Trumbull, Conn., Abby’s hometown. Abby is also missed terribly by her sister Risa, brother-in-law Gary, her niece Dana and nephew Eric, both of whom she adored, as well as by her dear Aunt Barbara, special cousins, and very close friends. She was the granddaughter of her proud grandparents, all no longer here, Ida and Samuel Krim, Dorothy Mirsky, and her namesake, who never got to meet her, Abraham Mirsky. A private service took place on January 16.

Though she worked in marketing, Abby was an exceptional photographer, always with camera in hand and always excited to learn new advances in photo and printing technologies. She was also a wonderful writer and a skilled potter.

As a high school junior, Abby spent her summer studying with current Harvard students and getting a taste for college life. She graduated from Colby College where she met some of her dearest friends. She had also earned her MBA. All of this education paid off when she and her uncle would challenge each other to finish the Sunday NYTimes crossword puzzle first – in pen.

Abby loved both of her parents very much. After losing her father, she continued to visit her mother as often as she could. Throughout her life, Abby enjoyed traveling to National Parks, which her parents first introduced her to on childhood family vacations, as well as to Europe. Knowing how much her mother loved to travel, with the loss of her dad, Abby stepped in and the two shared many wonderful trips together.

She loved being with her family and friends. She loved sharing Starbucks and stories with her niece and a common sense of humor with her nephew – usually at her sister’s expense which made it all the funnier (but she was always a good big sister). She had a great chuckle, which was heard during the telling of stories. She cherished her friendships, some spanning over 50 years. Whenever possible, she met up with cousins or friends and looked forward to all family gatherings – even if she had to do the drive (sorry). It wasn’t uncommon that during one of her many photography trips, she would detour a few hours to meet up with a friend. We wish there was more time for talks around the table and if the table could be at Rovers Return, all the better.

Abby was a true and loyal friend who cared about what interested the people who surrounded her, whether a close friend or casual acquaintance. One of her friends may have said it best, “Abby was a good friend with a kind heart. She was one of the most civic minded, good citizens I ever met. She gave blood (as often as the Red Cross would allow), voted, and was responsible in her actions. She could find joy in small things – a good cup of coffee, a good picture, or painting. Because of Abby, I had adventures and met people I otherwise would not have known, for that I will be forever grateful. The world is a poorer place without her.” CH

The next time you smell a strong cup of black coffee, think of her. We miss you, Ab.