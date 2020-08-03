AARP Vermont awards $10,000 in community action grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. – AARP Vermont has selected seven small organizations with big plans to receive Community Action Grants in support of their efforts to make their communities more livable as they respond to the many impacts of COVID-19. This year’s awards totaling some $10,000 are focused on a wide range of projects to enhance the community and promote livability. The initiative is part of an AARP Vermont program aimed at preparing Vermont cities and towns for the rapidly aging demographic shift that recognize the assets and opportunities in the areas of housing, mobility and community engagement.

Westminster Cares received $2,000 to combat food insecurity. The funding will allow Westminster Cares to respond to the increase demand for food delivery among low-income seniors and people with disabilities in the region. The funding will allow them to purchase 50 additional insulated meal delivery bags, which will drastically expand the radius in which they can deliver hot and cold meals.

“This pandemic has heightened the importance of social networks and community support, and services as key ingredients for community resilience,” said Kelly Stoddard-Poor, AARP Vermont outreach director. “This program is a way to encourage and support grassroots action to make Vermont communities more livable. AARP Vermont is thrilled to have expanded these Community Action Grants to communities across the state providing modest funding and technical support to community groups or individuals.”

“Community support is more important now than ever,” said Stoddard-Poor. “We hope these grants will inspire and support grassroots groups that have a vision for their neighborhood or community and how it can be improved to the meet the needs of all residents.”

