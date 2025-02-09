AARP offers free tax preparation

REGION – Beginning Feb. 3 and continuing through April 11, the AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program provides free individual tax assistance and preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 years old and older; however, all ages are welcome.

Appointments are required at all sites. The following information is for your convenience in contacting the host sites mentioned above. When making your appointment, you will be given information on what types of documents you need to bring with you. Depending on the nature of your tax return, it may be determined to be out-of-scope for this program. We make every effort to make this determination as early as possible in this process.

Times and locations are as follows:

White River Junction, Vt. – Wilder Club & Library and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Pick up Intake Packets at Bugbee Senior Center, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments begin Feb. 8, and will be on Thursdays and Fridays, starting at 9 a.m.

Woodstock, Vt. – Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane, Mondays, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., at 802-457-3277.

Ascutney, Vt. – Proctor Library, 5181 U.S. Route 5, Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 802-875-2418, and please leave a message.

Londonderry, Vt. – Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100, Mondays, starting at 10:30 a.m. Call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., at 802-824-4343.

Springfield, Vt. – Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Appointments starting at 9 a.m. Call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 802-885-3933 or 802-345-5415 anytime, and leave a message.

Chester, Vt. – Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street, Wednesdays, starting at 9 a.m. Call 802-875-2418, and please leave a message.

Claremont, N.H. – Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights, Fridays, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 802-345-5415, and please leave a message.

We look forward to assisting you during the upcoming tax season.