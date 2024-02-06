AARP free local tax preparation

REGION – Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing through April 12, AARP Foundation provides free individual tax assistance and preparation for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 years old and older. However, all ages are welcome.

Appointments are required at all sites. The following information is for your convenience in contacting the host sites mentioned above. When making your appointment, you will be given information on what types of documents you need to bring with you. Depending on the nature of your tax return, it may be determined to be out-of-scope for this program. We make every effort to make this determination as early as possible in this process. The sites are listed below.

White River Junction, Vt., Hartford Town Hall, 171 Bridge Street. No phone call to start, just pick up an intake packet at Bugbee Senior Center, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or beginning Feb. 8 on Thursday or Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., on the third floor at the Hartford Town Hall.

Woodstock, Vt., Thompson Senior Center, 99 Senior Lane. Mondays, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 802-457-3277.

Ascutney, Vt., Proctor Library, 5181 U.S. Route 5, Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 802-875-2418 and leave a message.

Londonderry, Vt., Neighborhood Connections, 5700 Route 100, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 802-824-4343.

Springfield, Vt. , Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Appointments starting at 9 a.m. Call Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Call 802-885-3933 or 802-345-5415 anytime and leave a message.

Chester, Vt., Whiting Library, 117 Main Street, on select Fridays, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Call 802-875-2418 and leave a message.

Claremont, N.H., Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights, Fridays, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Call 802-345-5415 and leave a message.

We look forward to assisting you during the upcoming tax season.