AARP Fraud Watch Network: don’t be reeled in by catphishing

REGION – Some of the terminology related to fraud and scams would make you believe that fraud is a recreational activity: phishing, spearphishing, or whaling. Here is a term you may not be familiar with: catphishing – the one word now used to describe romance scams.

Criminals use text messages, telephone calls, and emails as their phishing gear and for the most part anyone can be reeled in. While this may seem frivolous and sound playful, catphishing is quite lucrative for the criminal. In fact, these romance scams over the past year resulted in record victim losses: $304 million in 2020 compared to $75 million in the previous year. That is an average of $2,500 per victim – nearly $9,500 for victims over the age of 70. What is particularly stunning is that these numbers are based on data collected by the Federal Trade Commission and do not include information gathered by the FBI, other Federal agencies, or by local and state authorities.

While phone scams occur frequently, the criminal’s “weapon of choice” is the computer. Using stock photographs and fabricated profiles, the scammer targets a particular demographic: older male, older female, widow or widower, divorced middle-aged, younger partner seeker. The effort initially focuses on establishing a presence that attracts intended targets by joining chat rooms, groups such as Silver Singles, social media platforms, and at the local level, religious and civic groups.

There is no rush, as the scammer will work numerous likely victims and sites at the same time. Relationships take time to build, often several months, so a skillful scammer uses time to build personal connections. Time can also work for the criminal because the intended victim may want the “romance” to move at a faster pace, thus making mistakes by letting emotion take control over reason and caution.

There are some clear “red lights” and warning signs that a scam is in play: Does the new person of interest seem too perfect? Is there an effort to move communications away from public sites (dating sites, chat rooms, social media) to private email exchanges? Moving away from “public” sites means more anonymity and less oversight.

Does the new romantic interest ask for money? Often the scammer will ask to borrow a small amount, $500 or less, then repay the loan quickly as a means of solidifying trust; a ploy that may repeat itself a few times. If trust is obtained, the criminal will increase the amount requested to thousands of dollars, usually creating a crisis requiring money such as emergency medical bills or automobile repair or replacement. It may even be couched in a request for help in traveling to meet with the “love of his or her life!”

Of course, there is no crisis, no illness, or plan to travel, only a plan to take money. Sadly, the victims in these scams are so entrapped that they will send money repeatedly.

How do you avoid being catphished? Take a few simple steps before making any commitments. Verify the physical address of the person. If it is a scam, there will be hesitancy to provide an address. In fact, the criminal may say that he or she is currently out of the country as an active service member or is working in a remote location such as an oilrig. Be insistent in asking for a verifiable address and check it out.

Use the photograph that is sent to do a reverse image search on the internet to see the person is using other names. If the answer is yes, it is a scam.

Go slowly and listen or look for inconsistencies in what you are told and share the details of the relationship with others who you trust. Then, listen to their advice.

Regardless of where you are in the relationship, if you believe it to be a scam, report it to the FBI using their crime reporting process at www.IC3.gov.

Have questions or comments? Contact me at egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and the Vermont coordinator of the AARP Fraud Watch Network.