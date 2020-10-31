AARP Fraud Watch Network: Covid-19 scams on the rise

REGION – Several months have passed since I addressed scams related to Covid-19. Sadly, as the victim count climbs, so do the number of scams. Let’s begin with a piece of good news tempered by a warning.

For the first time, a home test for Covid-19 is available to the general public. The current, reliable, legitimate tests are available online and from a number of retailers including Costco. A full list of the available products can be found on the Food and Drug Administration website. As of Oct. 1, these tests cost between $100-160 each. Beware – any test kits available from online merchants for significantly less money is likely a scam. Do your homework if you are serious about conducting home testing. Verify the identity and reliability of the manufacturer and the vendor using valid, neutral sources. Finally, check with local medical facilities as many offer testing that is free or covered by medical insurances.

As the pandemic grinds on, the intensity of the telephone and online scams increases. Most households are facing financial difficulties and seek any relief available. Here are some of the most dangerous financial scams:

Work at home scam

In this scam a lucrative offer is made for a job that involves only a few hours of work in return for significant pay; all you need to do is pay $200 for the employment kit.

Unless you are hiring an employment agency to job hunt, there should be no fees for applying for or obtaining a job. In the case of agencies, the fee is often obtained from the pay received by the worker. Also, be hesitant to provide a detailed resume. These are easy to use in identity theft.

Clinical trials

Thousands of Americans have volunteered to participate in Covid-related clinical trials. The call or email asks for the test subject to pay registration fees or forward personal information such as Social Security or Medicare number. No – participants in clinical tests are recruited by pharmaceutical companies and paid, albeit a small amount, for participation. If you are serious about participation, conduct an online search of the clinical trial and its contact information. Connect with your state health department for any unbiased information.

Social media scams

As more Americans turn to social media to communicate with others, these platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter as well as dating websites become great opportunities for those seeking to harvest personal data and steal money.

With social media, review your privacy settings and limit what is shared publicly. Before making any purchases, do some research into the company making the offer to determine legitimacy. Take the slow road with online friendships or romance.

Gift card scams

In this scam the caller notifies you of a refund you have earned. All you need to do is purchase a $100 Visa debit card and the refund will be deposited on the card. No – businesses issuing refunds will refund the amount to an account, write a check, or send you a gift card.

I’ve described the “tip of the iceberg” and will cover other Covid-related scams going forward. Think this is not a big deal? The Federal Trade Commission reported $134 million in consumer losses in 2019. In just the first six months of 2020 the amount was $117 million and that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Questions, concerns, comments? Contact me at egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, Mr. Scammer, distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, Vt.