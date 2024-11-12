LUDLOW, Vt. – Offered by Black River Good Neighbor Services, an AARP Fraud Prevention Program will be presented at the Ludlow Community Center on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m., prior to the regularly scheduled community meal. Topics included in the presentation are:

Weapons of fraud – an overview of the leading scams, techniques of con artists, and discussion of the steps to take to avoid victimization. This is the flagship presentation, as it is AARP’s oldest program, has been presented most frequently, and is regularly updated. While addressing a wide range of issues, it does not cover computer/cyber scams.

Fraud trends and behavior – discover how habits and behaviors put you at risk.

“The Con Artists’ Playbook” – the strategies and tactics used by con artists to defraud.

Prevention – know and practice the most effective prevention strategies to avoid becoming a victim, recognize the “red flags,” and report.

Resources – learn how to access and share up-to-date information about fraud identification and prevention, and where to go if you or someone you love has been a victim.

For information, contact Krey Kellington at 802-228-3663.