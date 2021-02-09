A Valentine’s Day partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions has partnered with Bellows Falls Central School, Cavendish Elementary School, Chester Andover Elementary School, and Green Mountain Union High School to produce approximately 300 cards that will be distributed by the Meals on Wheels Programs of Bellows Falls, Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Ludlow, and Springfield.

The schools have been wonderfully receptive to having students create valentines for the aging Vermonters who are homebound. The children have made a positive impact on some very lonely adults during this difficult Covid-19 period. A special thanks goes out to all the teachers and administrators who contributed their energy, ideas, and inspiration to this effort, as well as all the students who participated.