BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls American Legion Baseball and Golf Tournament was a huge, successful event. This fun fundraiser was held at the Bellows Falls Country Club and took place on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, with 15 teams of four players each. The officers and members of the Bellows Falls American Legion Post #37 family give a huge shout out to the Bellows Falls community and individuals for their support of sustaining the Legion Baseball Program.

Written by Smokey Aumand