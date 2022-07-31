A notice from LVRS

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In the year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) responded to 698 calls, up from 466 calls the previous year. This was a 50% increase.

The numbers by town are as follows: Andover – 3, Landgrove – 14, Londonderry – 210, South Londonderry – 98, Peru – 88, Stratton – 41, Weston – 98, and Winhall/Bondville – 88. 45 of these calls were to ski areas. In addition, there were 17 out of area mutual aid calls.

In the same period, Londonderry Technical Rescue responded to 56 calls.

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad is on call 24/7, 365 days a year, and never out of service.

To learn more about LVRS, or to donate or volunteer, go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org.