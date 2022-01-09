Medicare assistance and a new volunteer at Senior Solutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions announces upcoming programs and events.

Upcoming Tai Chi Classes

Celebrate the New Year by getting moving! Visit our website www.seniorsolutionsvt.org for a list of tai chi classes and call the helpline 802-855-2669 for instructor contact information.

Volunteer Program Recruitment

Looking to make new friends while serving your community? We would love to bring in a few more Senior Companions as well as Vet to Vet and Friendly Visitors. If you can spare a couple of hours a week and would like to do a good deed for a nearby aging Vermonter, please call our helpline, shown above.

The State-wide Vaccine Marketing Campaign is in Full Swing

Check our website, shown above, to watch a video commercial featuring our own Southeastern Vermont Volunteer Visitors explaining why they got the Covid vaccine. The video is being shown around the state through a joint venture among all Vermont Area Agencies on Aging. Spread the word and help us protect the health of our vulnerable populations.

Senior Solutions Talk Radio

WOOL Radio, WOOL-FM 91.5, Bellows Falls, broadcasts from every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. The show has updates on programs and services of interest to those who are “60 and better.”

Coming To A Senior Center Near You in 2022

Senior Solutions has received a grant from the National Council on Aging’s Center for Benefits Access that provides funding for 20 months, Oct., 2021 – Sept., 2023, allowing Senior Solutions to partner with the six senior centers in Windsor and Windham Counties to find and enroll Medicare beneficiaries.

Benefit Enrollment Centers find adults living with disabilities, as well as any adult aged 65 and older who have limited income and resources, who might be eligible for Medicare. BEC advisors would work with eligible adults to apply and gain access to multiple benefits including: Medicare, Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

For more information, contact Wendi Germain at wgermain@seniorsolutionsvt.org or call 802-755-7295.

A New Addition to our Volunteer Services Staff

We are pleased to announce that U.S. Air Force veteran Susan Triplett has joined Senior Solutions part-time to promote our Vet to Vet program throughout Windsor and Windham Counties. She will also be working to continue the development of our Veteran Advisory Councils.

Susan lives in Wilder, Vt., and has volunteered at the White River Junction VA Hospital, where she completed an internship at the Woman’s Care Center. She also served as vice president of the nonprofit Women’s Veterans of New England Organization and has a master’s degree in Health Care administration.

For those of you who would like to welcome Susan, you can contact her at STriplett@seniorsolutionsvt.org.