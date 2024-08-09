802 Soul Kitchen at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m., Springfield Town Library welcomes Marcel from 802 Soul Kitchen.

Soul food is a cuisine that originated in the Southern United States, particularly among African American communities. It is known for its hearty, comforting dishes that often reflect the cultural heritage and culinary traditions.

Beyond serving food, 802 Soul Kitchen embraces its role in bringing people together. Whether through family gatherings, celebrations with friends, or community events, the kitchen aims to create memorable experiences centered around good food. This commitment to fostering connections reflects the essence of soul food, which has historically been a cornerstone of communal bonding and cultural expression.

Samples of 802 Soul Kitchen will be available to try.

This event is free and open to the public. To sign up for a reminder, visit our calendar of events at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.