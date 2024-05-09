66th Ludlow Penny Sale big success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 66th annual Penny Sale, sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), was a tremendous success, as over $30,000 in prizes were awarded to over 350 winning ticket holders this past Saturday at the Ludlow High School Gym.

Prizes awarded ranged from skis, TV’s, gas grills, and ski passes (including several seasonal passes), to cash awards. If winners were not happy with their prizes, they even had a “swap table” available to exchange prizes with other winners.

The event represented a major fundraising effort for the LRC. Much of this amount will be devoted to the annual scholarship awards the club gives to area graduating students, this year estimated to be $9,000. The remainder goes into the funds used to support area community projects.

Winners of this year’s raffle ticket prizes were, Patty Rumrill, $50; Astrid Hoyt, $100; Alicia Hammond, $275; Barb Duquette, $175; and Gabby Donna, $525.

Kim Lampert, LRC treasurer, echoed the attitude of all attending Rotarians, noting, “A big thank you to all our patrons, businesses who donated these wonderful gifts, making this Penny Sale such a wonderful event.” She also expressed her gratitude to Brewfest and the Ludlow Police Department for the special role they played in supporting the event.

Jim Rumrill, cochair of the Penny Sale, indicated that this fundraiser was very important to the LRC’s continuing efforts to support its scholarship program, as well as other community activities sponsored by LRC, such as literacy, youth exchange programs, and many community projects.