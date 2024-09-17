50th annual Chester Festival on The Green schedule of events

Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Along The Common in Chester, Vt.

50th anniversary display – Historical information about the Chester Festival will be on display at a 50th anniversary booth, and inside the Chester Historical Society, which is open to the public during event hours.

Artisan booths – More than 80 artisans and 100% handmade products, including pottery, fiber art, fine woodwork, glass, jewelry, photography, and more.

Maker’s space – Festivalgoers are invited to watch and learn about everything from glass blowing and ceramics, to chainsaw carving, and new this year, maple syrup boiling.

Vermont Culture Corner – Street performers, historical tours, sheep herding, games, and other fall fun. Also featuring face painting for kids by Oh Hello Face Painting, and a live radio broadcast by WOOL FM.

A la carte refreshments – Sample the local flavor with apple crisp, donuts, ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and more from over 15 food vendors.

Live music – Local artists will play live on the Chester Fall Festival Stage both days. See the full lineup below:

Saturday, Sept. 21:

10 a.m. – Dustin Marshall

12:15 p.m. – Adam McMahon

2:30 p.m. – Red River North

Sunday, Sept. 22:

10 a.m. – Sammy Blanchette

12:15 p.m. – Lonnie Griffiths

2:30 p.m. – Maven Jamz

Thanks to local sponsors Engel & Volkers, Alva Waste, Southern Pie Company, and Down to the Roots.

More information at www.chesterfestival.org.