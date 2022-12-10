37 Main Street final meeting

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Saxtons River is hosting the final presentation about 37 Main Street on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. A municipal planning grant submitted by Rockingham has provided a rich three-month discussion of revitalization and economic development for the old building and the west end of Main Street. Board president Susan Still of Main Street Arts will begin the evening with MSA board plans for 37 Main. The University of Massachusetts at Amherst consulting team will review three options for the old Tenney’s Hardware/Dish. Come and ask questions in person at Main Street Arts at 35 Main Street or stay home and watch the FACT TV livestream.

The three community-proposed uses include a fire station, green space, and mixed commercial/residential construction. Each use will be outlined with next action steps. The UMass team will deliver a full written report to the Saxtons River trustees later in December, itemizing the choices, maps, and ideas contributed during the discussions this fall and winter.